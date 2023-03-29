84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Journalist found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Journalist found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati
Guwahati, March 29: In a shocking incident, a journalist was found dead under mysterious conditions in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhudh Roy, who was working in a regional satellite channel.

Reportedly, Roy was found lying in his bedroom in an unconscious state following which he was immediately rushed to Pandu FRU Primary Health Centre.

The patient was declared brought dead by the doctors. Currently, his body is being kept at the health centre and will be handed over to his family after post-mortem.

However, the reason of his death has not been cited yet.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


