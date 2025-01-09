JJM workers gherao Public Health HQ over unpaid dues, job regularisation

Guwahati, Jan 9: Workers from the Public Health Department, employed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), demonstrated at Hengrabari in Guwahati on Thursday, voicing their concerns over unfulfilled promises, denial of rights, and lack of job regularisation.

The protest saw workers gherao-ing the headquarters of the Public Health Department, leading to the deployment of police forces to maintain order.

The Jal Mitra workers, who came from various districts, expressed their frustration over being allegedly denied their rightful dues and proper recognition despite playing a key role in ensuring water supply to communities.

They criticised the government's failure to meet the promises made to them.

"Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had promised that the Chief Minister would make a significant announcement for all Jal Mitra employees on January 1. Since the New Year, several schemes have been introduced for other departments, with no mention of us. It feels like these promises were made just to placate us temporarily. A state cannot function on unfulfilled promises," one of the protesters told the press.

Another protester voiced their frustration over the lack of recognition, saying, “We are the ones working directly with the people, ensuring they have access to water, but our contributions are ignored.”

The protesters went on to describe the bureaucratic “loop” they faced when trying to address their concerns, explaining that whenever they approached Minister Baruah’s office, they were sent to the Panchayat office, and from there, to the Users Committee. This cycle, they noted, made them feel invisible.

The protester also urged the Chief Minister to recognise the mistreatment, adding, "We won't resume work until our voices are heard and our demands are met."

The protesters also raised concerns about corruption within the JJM, accusing higher officials of misappropriating funds meant for the workers.

“There are colleagues who have worked for over a decade without proper payment. While we struggle, higher officials gulp down the funds meant for us," one worker revealed.

Under the JJM, Jal Mitra employees play a critical role in providing tap water connections to rural households.

Their demand for recognition, job regularisation, and fair treatment reflect the deep frustration among these essential workers who are crucial to the success of the mission.