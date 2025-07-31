Jatiya Dal leader arrested in Guwahati for alleged ULFA-I links ahead of I-Day

Guwahati, July 31: In a security clampdown ahead of Independence Day, Assam Police, on Thursday, arrested Jatiya Dal Assam General Secretary Pranab Jyoti Chetia from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area over suspected links with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The arrest was triggered by a social media post allegedly made by Chetia in support of ULFA-I.

"Originally from Sivasagar, Chetia had posted content related to ULFA-I. A case (No. 02/25) was registered at the Crime Branch based on this, and he was detained. He is now under arrest,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka.

Deka clarified that while the arrest stemmed from the online post, investigators would probe further to ascertain whether Chetia has deeper ties to the proscribed outfit.

“The motive behind the post and any potential connection with the group will be uncovered during the investigation,” he added.

Chetia’s arrest comes amid heightened security measures across Assam in the run-up to August 15.

Deka also confirmed that two to four individuals suspected of being ULFA-I linkmen have been picked up from various parts of the state in recent days.

The move follows last year’s attempted bombings by ULFA-I, which claimed responsibility for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at over 20 locations across Assam, including eight in Guwahati, on Independence Day 2024.

In connection with that plot, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 17 arrested two more accused — Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Dibrugarh — for their alleged involvement in the Dispur Last Gate IED case.

Earlier in June this year, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against three individuals, including ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah, for their alleged role in planning the attacks.

With security forces on high alert this year, officials say every measure is being taken to prevent a repeat of last year’s events.