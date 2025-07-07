Jalukbari–Airport elevated corridor to reduce travel time to 3 minutes, says CM

Guwahati, July 7: As the Bhagadatta II Flyover officially opened to traffic, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday used the occasion to roll out an ambitious roadmap for Guwahati’s infrastructure transformation—including a sleek elevated corridor to the airport from Jalukbari.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 660-metre-long flyover in the city, Sarma said that construction on a new elevated corridor between Jalukbari and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport would begin within the year. The project, he claimed, would revolutionise airport access.

“I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently, and let me tell you—this year itself, work on the elevated corridor will begin. Once completed, it will reduce travel time between Jalukbari and the airport to just three minutes,” Sarma said.

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport’s new terminal building and a six-lane access road in November, calling the terminal “the most beautiful airport in the country.”

“People will come to Guwahati just to see the airport,” Sarma said with confidence.

The upgraded terminal at LGBI Airport—being built by Adani Airport Holdings Limited—is currently in the final stages of construction.

Once operational, it is expected to significantly boost the airport’s capacity and ease the growing passenger load.

In FY 2024-25, LGBI handled 6.57 million passengers, marking a 7.67% increase from the previous year.

As the region’s primary aviation hub, the expansion is seen as crucial not just for Guwahati but for improved connectivity across the Northeast.

Alongside the airport developments, a six-lane road project connecting the new terminal is also nearing completion. The project is part of the larger Guwahati Ring Road initiative, which includes:

Widening the existing 4-lane bypass on NH-27 to six lanes

A new 56 km, 4-lane access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass

These upgrades are aimed at decongesting urban traffic while bolstering regional connectivity and logistics.

With the Bhagadatta II Flyover now operational and several marquee projects in motion, Guwahati is poised for a major infrastructure leap—one that the Chief Minister said would set the pace for development in the entire Northeast.