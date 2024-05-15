Jakarta man arrested with cocaine inside stomach at LGBI Airport

In a major catch, the Customs Department at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati arrested a foreign national with cocaine on Wednesday.

Guwahati, May 15:

As per sources, the man hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, bought the cocaine concealed inside his stomach surgically.

The accused was immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.



