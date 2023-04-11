It’s April but feels like July in Guwahati as temperature soars higher

Guwahati, April 11: April marks the advent of spring which is also the season of regrowth. Usually, temperatures during this time of the year feel more pleasant as we leave the frigid temperatures of winter and get to enjoy the moderate weather before a hot summer. However, the temperature in Guwahati was more like July than April this week with sunny skies and temperatures likely to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, as per weather.com.

According to weather.com, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on April 10, with a humidity of 98% and wind speed of 11km/hr. While today the maximum temperature is recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, it feels like 39 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 37% and wind speed of 5km/hr.

As per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and neighbourhood for April 11 will be partly cloudy sky with haze. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C & 19°C respectively.

Meanwhile, people in the city have been reeling from extreme hot and humid conditions as the mercury is likely to rise. According to the RMC, Guwahati, the temperature will be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days.

What’s making it worse for the people of Guwahati is the construction of drains, flyovers and roads that has also deteriorated the air quality with no rainfall activity.

