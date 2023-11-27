‘It’s a murder case, not suicide’ mother of deceased Dhemaji woman

Guwahati, Nov 27: A day after a young woman was found dead at her rental residence in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area, her mother on Monday alleged that it was not a suicide but a murder committed by the landlord and her domestic helper.

Breaking down in front of the reporters, Anushka Saikia’s mother said, “My daughter cannot take such an extreme step of ending her life. She was a very talented and brave girl. She has left us very soon. She did not die by suicide, she was murdered. I suspect that the landlord of the rental place where she was residing and the domestic helper are behind my daughter’s death. My daughter was a victim hatched by the landlord and the maid.”

Speaking on the involvement of Anushka’s lover in the incident, her mother said, “We are aware about the relationship between Rahul and Anushka. Talks were also going on between our families for marriage. I do not feel he was involved in this heinous crime to kill my daughter.”

Notably, Anushka Saikia, hailing from Dhemaji district, was working as a beautician in Guwahati and was living at a rented residence in Hengrabari area near Amrit Udyan.

Meanwhile, the city police are continuing their investigation and questioning all the suspects involved in the incident.