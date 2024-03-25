ISIS incident: Assam Police questions Farooqui’s aide

Guwahati, Mar 25: Following the arrest of an IIT Guwahati student, Tauseef Ali Farooqui, after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS on social media, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam detained his aide, Sohail Ur Rehman, for further interrogation.

Searching for Farooqui’s associate, a team of STF Assam led by Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalyan Kumar Pathak, reached Lohit Hostel in IIT Guwahati to interrogate Sohail to gather information about whether he is also associated with the terrorist outfit.

It is learned that Sohail hails from Jammu and is a student at the prestigious educational institution.

It may be mentioned that Tauseef Ali Farooqui was arrested by the Assam Police after he posted an open letter supporting the Islamic State terrorist outfit. He was remanded in 10-day police custody by a lower court in Guwahati on Sunday. He was arrested days after two top leaders of ISIS were arrested in Dhubri based on intelligence by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Later in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that one more student of IIT Guwahati is under the radar of security agencies.

“Both of them are completely radicalized. We have informed their parents and have also alerted Central agencies,” the chief minister said.

Following this, the police have launched a marathon campaign at IIT Guwahati to find more information in connection with the ISIS link.

The incident has sparked concerns in the state as to how intellectual students are getting brainwashed.