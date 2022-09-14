Iron beam falls over moving car in Guwahati's Zoo Road area

Guwahati, Sep 14: A man narrowly escaped a major tragedy after a heavy weight iron beam fell over a moving vehicle on Tuesday evening at Zoo Road in Guwahati. The rear end of the car was badly damaged, however, the driver escaped unhurt.

As per reports, the car was passing through the construction site of the upcoming Zoo Road flyover when the incident took place. The windows of the vehicle were also shattered in the impact of the huge beam falling on top of the moving car.

Commuters and passer-by alleged lack of precautionary and safety measures at the construction site that resulted in the incident.

While speaking to media, the driver of the car was seen saying that the beam was being carried upward when it fell. He further stated that there was lack of supervision at the site and if it had fallen on a pedestrian or on a bike, it would have been a major tragedy.

An FIR has been lodged at the Geetanagar Police Station in this regard.