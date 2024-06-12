IOCL warns public against job and contract fraud after The Assam Tribune exposé

Guwahati, June 12: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) issued a press statement today following a report in The Assam Tribune that revealed a scam set up by an individual named Deepjyoti Das.

Das has been accused of duping numerous people by promising jobs and contracts at the Indian Oil Guwahati Refinery.

In response to this development, Indian Oil clarified that it has well-defined recruitment and tender procedures and job advertisements are published in national newspapers and on their official website and the contracts are managed through proper channels.

The press statement from Indian Oil urged the public to always verify recruitment and contract announcements directly from official sources.

“Public is also cautioned against anyone claiming to represent Indian Oil Corporation Ltd or any of its units, like Guwahati Refinery while demanding money in return for jobs or contracts and all such incidents are to be brought to the notice of concerned authorities for appropriate action on any such persons or entities,” the statement read.

For the unversed, Das allegedly posed as an officer of the refinery, misappropriating lakhs of rupees in the name of offering jobs and awarding contracts to job seekers. He has reportedly been operating this scam for a long time, using a fake identity card to present himself as a legitimate refinery official. Das lured victims by promising jobs, petrol pump licenses, and contracts worth crores, defrauding people not only from Assam but also from other states.







