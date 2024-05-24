Intoxicated youths attack Rapido driver in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri

Guwahati, May 24: A shocking incident unfolded in the middle of the city after a few drug addicts allegedly attacked a Rapido driver near Ganeshguri bus stop in Guwahati during the early hours on Friday.

According to initial information, the driver, identified as Dipjyoti Thakuria, was returning after dropping a rider at around 1 am when two youths, reportedly intoxicated, made signals directing him to stop. When Dipjyoti inquired whether they need a ride, the accused demanded Rs. 200 from him.

When the victim refused to handover any money to them, one of the youths attacked him from behind on his head and continued to beat him with bricks and helmets leaving him grievously injured, sources said.

The victim said, “When I tried to escape from their clutches, an auto driver came with another youth and helped the accused in attacking me. Later, an eyewitness tried to rescue me and catch them, however, they managed to escape the spot in the auto.”

It is learned that Dipjyoti is a father of one daughter who is trying to make earning by riding bike taxis.