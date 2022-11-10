International writers' meet in Guwahati from November 11

Guwahati, Nov 10: Some of the prominent authors from Europe and Asia will assemble in Guwahati for a three-day literary meet – Byatikram International Writers Meet 2022 – beginning on Friday.



Some of the prominent names to be present during the meet are Bengt Berg of Sweden, Vadim Terekhin of Russia, Francisco Munoz Soler, Yolanda Castano and Miguel Rodriguez Monteavaro of Spain, Raja Ahmad Aminullah and Nor Hafizah Binti Ahmad Nasarudin of Malaysia, Md Aminur Rahman from Bangladesh, Reshma Ramesh, Sankha Subhra Devbarman and Shyamasree Dasgupta from India.

Byatikram MASDO, the organisers said that they are going to host the events in some prominent locations in Guwahati.

"We aim to encourage the budding poets and writers of Assam to hone their skills in creative writing, besides giving them an opportunity to express themselves and meet leading poets and writers in person as well as showcase the rich culture and heritage of Northeast India," Byatikram MASDO president Saumen Bharatiya said.

The programme will be inaugurated by eminent Indian writer and editor of Gariyoshi Magazine Rita Chowdhury accompanied by eminent poet and novelist Monikuntala Bhattacharya and several other eminent poets of the region.

"We believe such meet and greet sessions will enhance our relationship and build a strong connection between the writers and our people. We are really looking forward for a huge number of participations in these writers meet where people will have the chance to interact with the eminent international writers and seek advice from them," Bharatia added.

On Friday, the programmes will be held at Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage, Panbazar; Gauhati Artists' Guild, Chandmari and at the office of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh, Guwahati.

On Saturday, the programmes will be held at the PWD Convention and Training Centre, Dispur beginning with the inaugural ceremony followed by various activities such as live painting session, photography exhibition displayed by eminent writer Reshma Ramesh and a discussion on "Contemporary World Literature" with the respective writers, followed by a poetry reading session where many reciters such as Udvawan Saikia, Polly Banikya, Shaheen Akhtar and many others will recite their poems in different languages.

Followed by a seminar on the theme titled "Connecting Art & Literature - Various Aspects" and cultural programme in which various artists will perform showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Assam.

The last day of the programme will be conducted at the Assam Down Town Auditorium where the international writers' meet will come to an end followed by a valedictory programme for the writers.