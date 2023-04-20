Indraneel Chowdhury appointed Advocate General of Arunachal

Guwahati, April 20: Senior advocate of Gauhati High Court Indraneel Chowdhury has been appointed as the Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh.



Chowdhury who hails from Guwahati has practiced in Gauhati High Court including the various Benches thereof on the Writ, Criminal and Civil side as well as Arbitration matters since 1998.

He has also appeared before the Supreme Court of India on certain cases.

Earlier, Chowdhury was also appointed as Senior Standing Counsel of the Public Works Department of the Assam government from 2004 to 2016. He also served as a senior government advocate of Arunachal Pradesh from 2010 to 11.

After this appointment, Chowdhury will enjoy the status of a cabinet minister in the state.