Indian, Western & AI: How music is evolving in sound and soul

Music, long seen as an expression of identity, culture, and emotion, is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond traditional debates around Indian versus Western instruments. With the growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation, the boundaries of artistic expression are being redefined.

A changing soundscape: Indian vs Western preferences

In recent years, a shift has been observed among the younger generation towards Western musical instruments such as the guitar, piano, and electronic music tools. These instruments, often perceived as more accessible or easier to learn, have become staples in modern music education and entertainment.

However, this trend does not spell the end for traditional Indian instruments. Music teacher Bulumoni Goswami, based in Guwahati, believes the hesitation towards Indian instruments like the sitar or tanpura stems from a perception that they require deep, time-consuming study.

“There’s a belief that learning Indian classical music demands a level of commitment that many young learners find daunting,” he said. “This leads them to opt for instruments that they feel offer quicker gratification.”













While Western musical instruments continue to remain popular among young people, a renewed interest in Indian musical instruments has been observed (AT Photo)

Echoing his views, Lankeshwar Kalita, who runs a music store in the city, notes that Indian instruments are still bought—albeit mainly by older musicians.

“I rarely see young customers purchasing sitars or tanpuras,” he said. “However, the tabla remains popular, and in recent times, there’s been renewed interest in folk instruments like the ektara and dotara. These instruments are rooted in regional identity and continue to hold cultural significance.”

Kalita pointed out that the visibility of Indian instruments in pop culture—films, music videos, and social media—often drives sales and renews public interest.

The rise of AI in music

Technology has long played a supportive role in music production, from digital recording platforms to sound engineering tools.

Axl Hazarika, a software engineer and musician, views the changes positively. “I see this more as an amalgamation than a replacement. India and the West borrow from each other — we use their structures, they adopt our rhythms and traditional sounds like the sitar,” he said.

While the debate around instrument preference continues, a more pressing concern is emerging in the music world: the increasing use of artificial intelligence in music creation. The entry of AI has raised fresh questions about creativity, originality, and the role of the human artist.

Hazarika acknowledges that AI’s capabilities now stretch far beyond basic assistance. From composing melodies to generating beats and even mimicking vocal styles, AI can now produce entire songs with minimal human input.









AI is increasingly being used to help create music, but many believe the human element is irreplaceable (Respresentational Image)

For some, this shift is concerning. Ruchil Borkotoky, a city-based music enthusiast, worries that AI-generated music might eclipse human creativity altogether.

“In today’s music, the only human element sometimes is the singer’s voice — and even that is auto-tuned,” he said. “Everything else, from beats to background harmonies, is computer-generated.”

Borkotoky believes the question is no longer about Indian versus Western music but about preserving the human touch in music creation. “It seems that musicians need to know coding than learning to play their instruments themselves. When algorithms start making music, where do emotion, imperfection, and spontaneity go?” he asked.

Shaping musical trends

Despite concerns over AI, Goswami and Kalita both agree that musical choices continue to be heavily influenced by cultural trends, government initiatives, and digital media.

“When an instrument is featured in a hit film or viral video, people want to learn it,” Kalita said, adding “Also, government support for traditional music — through scholarships or cultural events — makes a real difference in reviving interest.”

He stressed that sales trends are never static. “What’s popular today may fade tomorrow, and vice versa. Instruments go through cycles of popularity based on what society is celebrating at the moment.”

A tool, not a replacement

Looking ahead, experts agree that AI is here to stay — but its role must be defined carefully. While it may be useful in commercial contexts like advertisements or background scores, there is widespread consensus that it should not replace human musicians in artistic endeavors.

“AI can support, but it cannot replicate the soul of a song,” Hazarika said. “There’s something deeply human about the way music conveys pain, joy, longing — and that’s not something a machine can truly feel.”

Borkotoky added, “AI is a tool. It must not become the artist.”













The shift between Indian and Western musical instruments may continue but at the heart of it all, creation of music is an activity of the human mind & emotions that machines cannot replicate (AT Photo)

As music continues to evolve, the challenge lies in striking a balance between tradition, modernity, and technology. Whether one plays a folk ektara or produces beats on a laptop, the core of music — its ability to move people — must remain intact.

In an era where technology is advancing rapidly, the essence of music must be protected. Because at its heart, music is more than sound — it is about stories, emotions, and human connection. And no machine, no matter how intelligent, can truly replace that.