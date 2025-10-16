Indian-Origin Welsh shuttler keeps spirits high after BWF World Junior setback

Guwahati, Oct 16: She is just 16, but her words carry the composure of a seasoned athlete. Ishasriya Mekala, one of Europe’s brightest badminton prospects with Indian roots, is in Guwahati for the BWF World Junior Championships, representing Wales with quiet confidence and maturity.

Isha, who made headlines earlier this year by clinching gold in women’s singles at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, North Macedonia, entered the Guwahati event with high hopes. However, her campaign was cut short after a first-round loss to Zakaria Aaliyah of Singapore 10-15, 15-9, 7-15 at the Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

“I trained quite hard actually for this tournament. So it's quite sad to lose, but then again, I can take this loss positively and work harder for my next tournament,” she told The Assam Tribune . “It’s been quite nice here — big stadium, good crowd. Another great experience playing in a big tournament.”

For Isha, her biggest source of motivation comes from watching her peers excel on the world stage. “Probably the players who are the same age as me or younger performing really well — they’re my inspiration,” she said. “Some of the juniors are already playing in the senior world tour, so I can’t really say I’m tired when they’re out there competing at that level. That kind of motivates me.”

Born on October 13, 2009, in Cardiff, Wales, Isha’s family traces its roots to Andhra Pradesh in South India. She trains under the Badminton Wales High-Performance Programme while balancing her studies and international commitments.

Her European Youth Olympic Festival victory remains one of her proudest moments. “It was one of the tournaments we planned to medal in, so it felt good that I ended up winning that. I trained hard and then I won that tournament,” she said.

Her parents, whom she credits as her biggest supporters, introduced her to the sport. “My dad actually introduced me to badminton. My parents, they kind of run almost everything — not just in badminton but in life in general. They’ve always been really supportive,” she said.

Known for her powerful smashes, sharp court coverage, and calm demeanour, Isha has been steadily making her mark on the junior circuit. She won the 2025 Hungarian International (junior division), dropping only one game throughout the event, and has represented Wales and Team GB in several junior international tournaments.

Described by coaches and teachers as humble and focused, Isha’s long-term goal is clear — to represent Great Britain at the senior Olympics and rise among the world’s elite in the coming decade.

Coach’s view:

Graham Hurrell, head of performance at Badminton Wales, said, “Isha is an exciting prospect.”

“Obviously, this is a big tournament, and the immediate reflection after a loss can be emotional — you start wondering, are we doing the right thing? But I really believe we are. It’s a long journey, a big journey, and this is just one of the building blocks. Experiences like these are vital — they help her grow stronger mentally and give her the confidence to perform her best.”

On grooming a player at a young age, Hurrell, a former England player who won multiple international tourneys said: “The younger you can start working with a player, the better. You can really mould, influence, and nurture them at that crucial age — usually from around 14 onwards. That’s the perfect time to instil the right techniques, talk about preparation, and develop the mental, physical, technical, and tactical sides of the game.”