Indian, England cricket teams to arrive in Guwahati for ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches

Guwahati, Sept 28: One day following the conclusion of their ODI series against Australia, the Indian Cricket team is scheduled to touch down in Guwahati on Thursday afternoon to participate in a series of warm-up matches leading up to the ICC World Cup 2023.

Sources indicate that the Indian squad is expected to arrive at Guwahati's Borjhar, specifically at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, today at 3.15 pm.

Concurrently, the England cricket team is set to make their arrival in the city during the midnight hours.

The warm-up matches are slated to commence on September 29 and run through October 3.

It has been disclosed that both cricket teams will be lodged at the Radisson Blu Hotel located in the Jalukbari area.