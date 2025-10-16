Indian Air Force to dazzle Guwahati skies with air display on Nov 9

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to captivate the skies over Guwahati with a spectacular Air Force Day ‘flying display’, along the banks of the Brahmaputra river, on November 9. The event will showcase the precision, professionalism and prowess of the IAF, offering citizens a rare opportunity to witness the nation’s aerial might up close.

This year’s Air Force Day celebrations carry the theme ‘Infallible, Impervious and Precise’, symbolizing the IAF’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, resilience and accuracy in every mission.

Featuring frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters, flying in coordinated formations, the display promises a visual symphony of speed, skill and synchronization. Spectators will be treated to special aerial manoeuvres and formation displays that embody the theme, highlighting the IAF’s cutting-edge technology and professionalism.

The event also aims to inspire the youth across the Northeast, showcasing career opportunities in the IAF and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline and service to the nation. The flypast will be open to the public, with designated viewing areas along the riverbank, a defence spokesman informed.

By Staff Reporter