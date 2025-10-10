India create history in Guwahati: Enter BWF World Junior semi-finals for first time

Guwahati, Oct 10: India rode on the energy of the vociferous fans and the knowledge of the home conditions to beat Korea and assure themselves of a historic BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships medal at the National Centre of Excellence, in Guwahati on Thursday.

The hosts came through a nerve-wracking quarterfinal clash that lasted almost three hours and needed the team to pick themselves up after a heartbreaking reversal in the opening set to beat Korea 44-45, 45-30, 45-33 to set up a semifinal clash against Asian U-19 Mixed Team champions Indonesia, who defeated Chinese Taipei 45-35, 45-35.

The semifinal appearance also assured India of their first-ever mixed-team medal in the history of BWF World Junior Championships.

The way India had lined-up for the quarterfinals, it was quite clear that they were heavily relying on their singles players to bail them out in case the Koreans made the most of their doubles strength.

The first set went accordingly as Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu went down 5-9 in the first boys doubles against Cho Hyeong Woo and Lee Hyeong Woo. The girls doubles combination of Vennala K and Reshika U managed to reduce the deficit by one point by beating Cheon Hye In and Moon In Seo 10-9 before Rounak Chouhan brought them within one point by beating Choi Ah Seung 11-9.

However, a 4-9 loss for C Lalramsanga and Aanya Bisht in the mixed doubles against Lee and Cheon meant that Unnati Hooda had to win 15 points before her opponent, Kim Han Bi, could reach nine. Unnati began strongly by taking a 3-0 lead but Kim managed to draw level at 6-6, and it felt that the set was slipping from India’s hand.

However, Unnati dug deep, played long rallies to win five straight points to build pressure on her opponent, and then went on to draw level at 44-44. However, her serve on set point landed in the net, and the distraught Unnati just dropped her racquet in despair.

India made two substitutions ahead of the second set, with Lalramsanga replacing Gobburu in boys’ doubles and Vishakha Toppo coming in for Bisht.

Lalramsanga and Bhargav then gave India a positive start with a 9-7 win over Cho and Lee, and Vennala and Reshika extended that advantage to six points. India never looked back thereafter, and by the time Unnati took the court for the second set, they were already leading by nine points, and all she had to do was wrap up the set.

The third set started in the same manner as Lalramsanga and Bhargav gave India a 9-4 lead but Vennala and Reshika ran out of steam after the first 10 points and the Korean combination of Cheon and Moon put their team ahead by two points.

Chouhan then stepped up and turned the match decisively in India’s favour with a 11-4 win over Choi and gave India a five point lead. Lalramsanga and Bisht then increased that lead to seven points and Unnati then hammered Kim 9-4 to kick-off the celebrations.

