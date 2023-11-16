Income Tax sleuths conduct raid at Pratiksha Hospital in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 16: The Income Tax (IT) Department carried out a raid at Pratiksha Hospital located in Guwahati’s Barbari area on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, a nine-member IT department team, with the cooperation of Assam Police, has been carrying out the raid at the hospital since 2 pm on allegations of income tax evasion.

The department is currently examining the documents of pharmacy, laboratory, cash counter and bank account among others of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the department also raided the residence of the owner of Pratiksha Hospital, Dr. Pramod Sharma.

Further details awaited.