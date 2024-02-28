Income Tax department raids multiple locations in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 28: In a significant development, the Income Tax Department executed widespread raids in various parts of Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast, focusing on the properties of businessman Adarsh Jhunjhunwala, the owner of 12 companies, including Best Cement.

The operation was conducted following allegations of tax evasions amounting to crores of rupees against Jhunjhunwala.

The raids were carried out across several locations in the Northeast, with a notable focus in Guwahati city. In the city, specific areas such as Athgaon, Ulubari and ABC points were targeted during the operation. The investigation is also carried out in Shillong, covering Byrnihaat and Nongpur, in addition to various locations in Upper Assam.