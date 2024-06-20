Incessant rains trigger landslide in Guwahati's Patharquarry

86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Incessant rains trigger landslide in Guwahatis Patharquarry
Guwahati, Jun 20: A massive landslide triggered by the continuous downpour occurred in Guwahati on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Patharquarry area behind Sagarika Marriage Hall, and a concrete wall also collapsed during the incident.

It may be mentioned that a Baleno vehicle was completely buried under the mud slide.

It has been learned that the incident unfolded due to the alleged illegal mining of the red soil of the hills and the illegal construction of a house by a person identified as Padmeshwar Basumatary.

