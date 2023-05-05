Inauguration of Sittwe Port in Myanmar marks a new beginning of transportation in Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, May 5: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal will be receiving the first Indian cargo ship at Sittwe Port in Myanmar on May 9.



The ceremony is likely to inaugurate regular transit of cargo ships between Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, India to Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar, heralding a new age of transportation between the two countries.

The route will likely unlock tremendous economic potential for the entire Bay of Bengal peninsula, allowing a bridge between South Asia and South East Asia regions, said Sonowal while addressing media persons in Dibrugarh on May 5.

Sarbananda Sonowal said: “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast India remains at the forefront of India’s developmental agenda. As we stand on this historic threshold, when landlocked Northeast India finally has much shorter access to the International Sea Route, it would not have been possible without the visionary proposition of ‘Act East’ by Narendra Modi ji. Due to Modiji’s commitment to the progress and prosperity of the Northeast region, we have been able to spearhead with speedy execution of the Sittwe port in Myanmar, with an aim to boosting the trade prospect of Northeast India in the ensuing years.”

Apart from Northeast India, this port will also unlock huge commercial potential for Bangladesh, Bhutan and even Nepal – apart from India and Myanmar – by acting as a bridge with South East Asia.

Sittwe Port development is part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP). Once operationalised, the Sittwe port will enable multi-modal transit connectivity with South East Asia.

Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a Multimodal Transit Transport Facility on the Kaladan River connecting the Sittwe Port in Myanmar with the state of Mizoram in India.

Connectivity with Northeast India:

From Paletwa in Myanmar to Zorinpui in Mizoram: The Sittwe port connects to Paletwa in Myanmar through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram through a road component.

From Sittwe, Myanmar to Sarboom, Tripura: Goods from Kolkata to Sittwe Port can be shipped to Teknaf Port, Bangladesh which is just 60 nautical miles from Sittwe. From Teknaf Port goods can be transported by road to Sabroom which is 300 km away. Sabroom has an integrated customs border between Bangladesh and Tripura.

Sittwe Port and Kaladan Project will immensely benefit Tripura by way of a significant reduction in transportation time and logistics costs.

Sarbananda Sonowal further said: “Once fully operationalised, Kaladaan Multi-Modal Transport TP will provide alternate connectivity from East coast of India to the Northeastern states through the Sittwe port. This is a far more feasible route for the trade and commerce of Northeast India, than the existing route via Siliguri to Kolkata, saving time, money and excelling efficiency.”