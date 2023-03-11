84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

In a first, transgender tea stall opened in Guwahati railway station

By The Assam Tribune
In a first, transgender tea stall opened in Guwahati railway station
Guwahati, March 11: In a bid to empower the transgender community, a first-of-its-kind ‘Trans tea stall’ was opened at Guwahati railways station on Friday.

The stall, which is an initiative undertaken by the Northeast Frontier Railway, was opened at platform no 1 of the station in collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association.

According to Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway this initiative is the first of its kind in NFR as well as in Indian Railways.


