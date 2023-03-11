In a first, transgender tea stall opened in Guwahati railway station

Guwahati, March 11: In a bid to empower the transgender community, a first-of-its-kind ‘Trans tea stall’ was opened at Guwahati railways station on Friday.

The stall, which is an initiative undertaken by the Northeast Frontier Railway, was opened at platform no 1 of the station in collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association.

According to Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway this initiative is the first of its kind in NFR as well as in Indian Railways.

For the very first time in Indian Railways, a Tea Stall has been opened at Guwahati Rly Stn Platform 1 which will be managed only by transgenders. A testament to the clarion call of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', this stall will be a pillar for empowerment of the transgender community




