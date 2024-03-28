In a first, IVF baby born at GMCH

Guwahati, Mar 28: In a significant breakthrough, a baby conceived through IVF technology was born at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. This was informed by GMCH principal Prof. (Dr.) Achyut Chandra Baishya.

Addressing a press conference at GMCH, Baishya said, “In 2022, we started an infertility clinic at our hospital. On March 27, 2024 a baby girl conceived through IVF was delivered (caesarean) in our hospital. The baby girl weighed 2.6kg. Both mother and baby are in a stable condition.”

GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, “At private hospitals, IVF treatment costs around Rs. 5–6 lakh, however, we are provide the treatment at a cost of Rs. 70,000. GMCH is the first government-run hospital to provide the treatment in the Northeast region.”

The authorities informed that IVF treatment is conducted on Wednesday and Friday every week at the hospital and urged patients who want to undergo IVF to get treatment at GMCH.



