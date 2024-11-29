In a first, IIT Guwahati to host India International Science Festival 2024 from Nov 30

Guwahati, Nov 29: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is set to take place at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus from November 30. The IISF is going to be held for the first time in the Northeast region.

"IISF is going to be celebrated at IIT Guwahati during November 30 to December 3. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is the nodal department for this year's IISF and a constituent laboratory of CSIR, viz.

National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NI- IST, Thiruvananthapuram) is coordinating the whole festival," stated an official statement issued by the Ministry of Science & Technology. "IISF is a unique festival of science society engagement which was initiated in 2015 and the very first IISF was organized at IIT Delhi. Vijnana Bharati, a science movement of India conceptualized this science festival," the statement added.

"To date, IISF has been the largest science event in the country with a participation of thousands of people who come together annually to foster scientific collaboration, inspire young minds and propel economic growth through scientific approaches," the statement added. Meanwhile, as part of the 10th India International Science Festival, IISF-2024 celebrations, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam organized a day- long public outreach and curtain raiser programme of IISF-2024 at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati on Monday.

Over 200 students from different schools participated in the outreach programme of IISF 2024.

By-

Staff Reporter