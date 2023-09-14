In a first, ICC Cricket WC Trophy arrives in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 14: The coveted International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy arrived at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per reports, the trophy was officially unveiled by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia along with ACA President Taranga Gogoi, and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar in the presence of ACA apex council members, former cricketers, former apex council members at the Barsapara stadium.

It may be mentioned that Guwahati will be hosting four warm-up matches at the Barsapara Stadium which involves India, England, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the teams will begin practising from September 28 till October 1 at the Barsapara Stadium and Amingaon ACA stadium.