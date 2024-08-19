Impersonation crisis deepens in Guwahati: Another fake CBI officer nabbed from Jalukbari

Guwahati, Aug 19: The Assam police are grappling with a troubling trend of impersonation as another fraudster posing as a CBI officer was arrested in Guwahati on Monday.

Fayajul Hazarika, alias Denis, was apprehended by the police from Saraighat Nagar in Jalukbari.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that Hazarika, who frequently patrolled various city locations in police uniform, would sometimes introduce himself as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a CBI officer, or a sub-inspector.

His “trick” extended to performing duties in uniform during the recent Independence Day celebrations in Khanapara as well.

Hazarika’s charade, however, came to an end after an investigation by the Jalukbari police.

A raid on his rented accommodation in Six Mile led to the seizure of two fake pistols, mobile phones, and multiple counterfeit ID cards.

Notably, the accused was a tenant of a senior BJP leader.

Hazarika defended his actions by claiming the uniform was for “personal photos and videos”, and insisted the fake pistols were “simply lighters used in his kitchen”.

The arrest follows the recent detainment of Rinku Kalita, a 24-year-old who had been impersonating an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Guwahati.

Kalita was caught on August 15 while dressed in full police uniform in the Ulubari locality.

The increasing number of imposters masquerading as law enforcement officers has sparked concerns over the potential misuse of authority and the impact on public trust.