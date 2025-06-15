IMD issues 3-day heavy rain alert for Guwahati; warns of waterlogging, landslide

Guwahati, June 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather over Guwahati for the next 2–3 days, with high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city.

Thunderstorms accompanied by intense rain are expected in isolated parts of the city, with a "75% chance of occurrence", a notification issued by the IMD on Sunday, read.

“The weather may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets,” the notification warned.

The Department further added that city authorities are actively monitoring the situation, with emergency response teams placed on high alert.

“In view of the recent incidents of landslides and water blockage due to very heavy rainfall occurred in the city few days back, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the statement further read.

The Department has urged daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

"People living in low-lying and hillside areas should remain alert for potential flooding or landslides. Residents in vulnerable locations are strongly encouraged to keep an adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, drinking water, candles, and dry food," the notification read.

Furthermore, those residing in landslide-prone areas are advised to temporarily relocate to safer shelters, including designated relief camps, for the next three days.

The Department has issued two phone numbers for any assistance:

ASDMA: 0361-1070 / 0361-1079

DDMA: 0361-1077







