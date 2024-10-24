I’m blessed by Maa Kamakhya: Eknath Shinde in Guwahati ahead of Maha polls

Guwahati, Oct 24: In the run-up to the crucial Assembly elections in the western State, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited the Kamakhya Temple here along with his family members.

Shinde arrived in the city on Tuesday evening and visited the temple the following morning.

"It was a great feeling. I am very happy to get the opportunity to pray at the Kamakhya Temple. I had come for 'darshan' of Maa Kamakhya earlier also - before I formed the government in Maharashtra as well as after the government formation. I was blessed by Maa Kamakhya. This time also I have come to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya," he told reporters after paying obeisance at the temple.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20.

Shinde heads the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises his faction of the Shiv Sena as well as the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Shinde exuded confidence about the Mahayuti regaining power in the elections.

"We shall go to the court of the people and everything will become clear. I can say with confidence that the electorate of Maharashtra will bring back the Mahayuti to power for another term," Shinde said.

Shinde had rebelled against Shiv Sena leader and the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2022 and came to Guwahati along with a large number of MLAs. The rebel Sena MLAs had spent several days in the city before returning to Mumbai to form the government with the help of the BJP.

Subsequently, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was recognised as the real Shiv Sena by the Election Commission of India.

In the past ten days, this is the second time a top politician visited the Shaktipeeth during their visit to Guwahati.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers after winning the state assembly elections.

“I am very fortunate to worship Maa Kamakhya temple. I prayed for the bright future of Haryana, hoping it reached new heights of development,” Saini said after offering prayers.

-By Staff Reporter