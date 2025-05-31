Illegal, fruity, addictive: Banned vape sales thrive in plain sight in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 31: Chances are you don’t know this, but your local paan shop may be selling vapes, a type of electronic cigarettes banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

Often marketed as a tool to quit smoking or as a “cleaner” alternative to cigarettes, vapes are being openly sold in shops across Guwahati, in clear violation of the nationwide ban.

Banned under PECA, the vape is a device designed to mimic traditional smoking. It typically comprises an atomiser, a power source (usually a battery), and a cartridge or tank containing nicotine-laced liquid.

Instead of burning tobacco, it heats the liquid to produce vapour, which the user inhales — a process known as vaping. Owing to the health risks posed by these devices, their manufacture, import, sale, and advertisement have been illegal in India since 2019.

However, the ban appears to be poorly enforced in Guwahati. Small paan shops and kiosks in the city continue to sell e-cigarettes illegally, often targeting young people, including students. These clandestine operations suggest the existence of a well-oiled underground supply network.





Varities of vape options in display in a Guwahati shop. (AT Photo)

One such example is a small shop located near Guwahati Commerce College, where a hidden stash of vapes is reportedly concealed behind an ice-cream freezer.

The shopkeeper, speaking on condition of anonymity, openly claimed to stock a wide variety of flavours and even boasted that his shop is the only one in the city selling vapes.

“It’s banned and illegal here, so we import it from outside. It’s very hard because we cannot transport them by train or through airports. We have to pay a heavy amount of money for this,” he said.

Situated in a student-heavy area, the shop appears to target minors and young adults just over the age of 18.

“When you are part of a social circle where everyone’s trying the latest trend, you tend to give in to keep up. Most of us don’t really know—or care about—the pros and cons of vaping. Smoking cigarettes in public usually draws negative reactions or judgmental looks. But with a vape, the smell is fruity, and the vapour doesn’t make people cough, so it’s seen as a bit more socially acceptable,” says a vape-user, requesting anonymity.









Several paan shops are selling these banned vapes. (AT Photo)

This isn’t an isolated case. Another kiosk, disguised as a clothing outlet in Jonali on Zoo Road, was also found selling vapes. Alarmingly, this store had uploaded photos of vape products on its Google Explore listing, with several customer reviews describing it as a “good vape shop”.

Videos posted on Facebook showed an array of vape products along with the shop’s contact details in the caption — raising serious questions about the lack of regulatory oversight.

When The Assam Tribune spoke to the owner of the Jonali store, the economics of this black-market trade became clearer.

“The price in Guwahati is higher than in other cities because it’s not legal here. We have to import it and pay a sum of money to the authorities just to bring it into the city,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Assam Tribune, a senior police official said, "The Guwahati Police is already cracking down on such businesses. The issue is that when we crack down on one, others emerge. There should be equal focus on the peddlers as well. We need public support to identify where these things are being sold so that we can take action against them."

Medical experts warn that tobacco, whether smoked through e-cigarettes or otherwise, is hazardous to health.

ENT specialist Dr Dilip Kalita explained that smokers—whether of e-cigarettes or conventional ones—tend to suffer similar health issues.

“Smoking-related problems aren’t limited to e-cigarette users. Most patients who come in with throat or lung complaints are smokers of various kinds. Many use multiple forms of tobacco products, and nearly all of them face issues related to the throat and lungs,” Dr Kalita said.

The blatant sale of banned substances, particularly near educational institutions, under the nose of authorities, suggests a deeper law enforcement failure.

And what’s at stake here isn’t just law and order, it’s the health, well-being, and future of the city’s youth, who are being lured into addiction under the guise of trendy, nicotine-laced, flavoured smoke.

By Nikita Naina Kalita