Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 53.60 lakh seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 1: In an operation conducted by the Customs Department, a large consignment of illegal foreign cigarettes was seized in Boragaon area of Guwahati on Monday. The illegal cigarettes have an estimated value of Rs 53.60 lakh. The Customs officials got to know about the presence of these smuggled goods and conducted the operation to stop the illegal trade of tobacco products.

This successful raid serves as a crucial step towards tackling the menace of illegal tobacco products in the city and reinforces the commitment of the authorities to safeguard public health. In the month of July, the Guwahati Customs Division seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2 Crores (Approx).

Furthermore, the police have been investigating the matter; the Customs Department remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent such illegal trade of foreign tobacco.