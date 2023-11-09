85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Guwahati
AT Photo 

Guwahati, Nov 9: During a raid carried out by the Government Railway Police (GRP), 800 packs of illegal foreign cigarettes were confiscated, and an individual found in possession of these cigarettes was apprehended at the Guwahati Railway Station in Paltan Bazar.

The estimated market value of the confiscated cigarettes is Rs 4 lakh.

Manikandan R, a resident of Chennai, was arrested by the police during the operation. Authorities revealed that the cigarettes were being transported from the Dimapur direction.

