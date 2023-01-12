IIT Guwahati to host Annual Entrepreneurial Summit UDGAM'23 from January 19-22

Guwahati, Jan 12: The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Guwahati, will organise the 15th edition of the Annual Entrepreneurial Summit, UDGAM'23, presented by TATA Projects, co-sponsored by IDFC First Bank, Havells and Zaloni, from January 19th to January 22nd. The summit is a part of the continued efforts to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth of North-East India.

Among the events lined up for this edition are Disrupt, North East's largest pitching battle; Sparkle, a school-level pitching competition; PMx, India's largest product case study competition and EnCode by Bosch, a development hackathon. North East Entrepreneurial Drive (NEED) is a maiden initiative to help North East colleges build their Entrepreneurship Cells through a roadmap of resources, webinars, and assignments.



Under UDGAM, IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation(TIDF), E-Cell, IITG Research Park and IITG Technology Incubation Centre will be conducting Startup Expo to provide an opportunity for startups to showcase their products, receive customer feedback, and connect with potential investors.



The event will feature keynote lectures by notable personalities, including Ankush Singla (Co-Founder of Coding Ninjas), Krishnan V (Co-Founder and Group Director of Justdial), and Dheeraj Pandey (Co-Founder and CEO of DevRev) among others. The event will also include pro shows by Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former MD of BharatPe and a comedy night featuring Ashish Solanki.



"As it has always been with UDGAM, the focus is to foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurial thinking among the student community in the region, which is largely untapped in terms of the startup space but is sure to become a key player in the coming years," said Umang Jain, the convenor of UDGAM'23, during the Website and Pass-launch.