IIT Guwahati student found dead in hostel room

Guwahati, Jan 10: An IIT Guwahati student was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his hostel room on Monday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Bhavani, a student for B.Tech final year. He hailed from Nagpur.

The student's body was recovered from the Dhing hostel block of the IIT

The actual reason for the student's death is not yet known and investigations are underway. Police have not revealed detail of the incident.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

IIT Guwahati has not issued any official statement about the student's mysterious death.

This is the second unnatural death in IIT Guwahati within a period of just one month.

In December, Sameer Kamal, a professor at the institute reportedly committed suicide. His body was found hanging inside the official quarters.

Kamal, who hailed from Delhi, was teaching Mathematics at IIT Guwahati.