IIT Guwahati rises to 344th in QS World University Rankings 2025

Guwahati, June 5: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made significant strides in the global academic arena, securing the 344th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

With an overall score of 32.9, IIT Guwahati has demonstrated remarkable progress, with an impressive leap of 20 places from its ranking last year.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed his satisfaction with the institute’s performance, stating, "This year-on-year improvement in IIT Guwahati’s global ranking is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our faculty, students, and staff. Our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation continues to drive us forward. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on further enhancing our global standing and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology." He also highlighted the need to address the challenges of internationalisation for Indian institutes to further improve their global rankings.

The QS World University Rankings 2025, released on June 4, 2024, show that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has climbed a remarkable 257 places, from the 601-650 range to the 344th position. Among the metrics considered, Research Citations per Faculty stand out as the institute's strongest indicator, achieving a global rank of 42. Additionally, IIT Guwahati ranks 295th in Employer Reputation and 480th in Academic Reputation.

Since its inception in 2004, the QS World University Rankings have served as a vital benchmark for assessing academic institutions worldwide. The rankings evaluate various parameters, including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, Employment Outcome, International Research Network, and Sustainability.

For the 2025 edition, a total of 5,663 institutions were evaluated globally, with 1,503 making it into the rankings. In India, 46 institutions have been ranked this year. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati's significant presence in 18 different subject category rankings underscores its multidisciplinary focus and academic diversity.