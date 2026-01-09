IIT Guwahati researchers develop sunlight-driven method to convert CO₂ into methanol

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a photocatalytic material that can convert carbon dioxide into methanol fuel using sunlight.

The researchers stated that this effort addresses one of the most essential challenges on how to meet rising energy needs without further harming the environment.

The study was led by Prof Mahuya De of the Department of Chemical Engineering of IIT Guwahati, along with her research scholar Nayan Moni Baishya, and its findings have been published in the Journal of Materials Science.

De said the dependence on petroleum-based fuels continues to be a source of carbon dioxide emissions, causing environmental stress and global warming.

“To address this, researchers are working on designing photocatalytic methods to convert carbon dioxide into clean fuels. Researchers worldwide have been working on addressing this critical challenge by utilizing graphitic carbon nitride, a low-cost, metal-free, and non-toxic material. However, due to limitations such as rapid energy loss and low fuel generation, no prominent solution has been developed so far,” De said.

To overcome this challenge, the IIT Guwahati research team combined graphitic carbon nitride with few-layer graphene. Known for its electrical conductivity and energy transfer capabilities, this ultra-thin carbon material helped minimize energy loss within the catalyst.

“The present work is expected to contribute towards mitigating environmental problems with simultaneous contribution towards green energy. Converting carbon dioxide to greener fuel using solar energy is a promising technology towards this direction,” De said.

The study demonstrated that the incorporation of few-layer graphene improved the photocatalytic energy retention of carbon nitride under visible light and sunlight exposure. It kept the catalyst active for a longer duration, resulting in better light absorption and improved charge generation.

Among the composites tested, the catalyst with 15 weight percentage graphene demonstrated the most efficient conversion of carbon dioxide to methanol. It also displayed strong stability, which is an important quality for its practical applications.

De said the technology developed holds the potential to be used in industries such as thermal power plants, cement manufacturing units, steel production facilities, and petrochemical refineries, supporting the transition towards a circular carbon economy and a cleaner energy future.





By

Staff Reporter