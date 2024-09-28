IIT Guwahati mandates medical check-ups for incoming students amidst rising suicides

Guwahati, Sept 28: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has finally woken up to the issue of rising students’ suicide in the institution.

In a bid to combat the issue and uproot such problems, the coveted institute has announced several measures, one of which is a one-time medical check-up for students during the admission process into the institution.

The director of the institute, Devendra Jalihal, on Friday, said that the step is part of a series of initiatives taken to safeguard students' well-being and support their success in the wake of surge in students' suicide in the institution.

“The institute has conducted a thorough investigation into each of these cases and has identified several factors contributing to these tragic events. While many of these incidents were non-academic in nature, they underscore the urgent need for enhanced support systems and preventative measures to safeguard the well-being of our students,” the Director said, through a statement.

The other initiatives taken by the prestigious institute include open dialogue and support, enhanced counselling services and faculty advisory system.

“IIT Guwahati is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all students. By prioritising student well-being and implementing these comprehensive measures, we aim to prevent future tragedies and ensure the success of our students,” the director added.

The initiatives have been implemented in response to the recent tragic events on the campus of the institute.

On September 9, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE) student from Uttar Pradesh was found dead at his hostel accommodation, marking the fourth suicide death (including one suspected case outside the campus in April) at the institute this year.

A massive protest erupted following the death, resulting in the resignation of the institute's academic dean. Students alleged that the environment at the institute was toxic, shrouded in the guise of academic pressure.