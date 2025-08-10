IIT-G leads initiative to establish Manekshaw Centres for Defence Research

Guwahati, Aug 10: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Friday stated that it is spearheading the national initiative to establish Manekshaw Centres for Defence and Security Research.

"IIT Guwahati is leading the initiative to set up nodal centres for defence and national security research throughout the country. Established under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and led by Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, the 'Manekshaw Centre' is working towards next-gen education, innovation, productisation, manufacturing, and research-based consulting/operations," said a statement issued by the institute.

To support the initiative, a high-level delegation recently briefed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the establishment of nodal centres in premier institutes dedicated for Defence and National Security Research. The delegation included Prof Jalihal, who is also the Chief Patron of Manekshaw Centre of Excellence.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof Jalihal said, "Manekshaw Centre will act as an interface between Indian academia and defence forces. IITS, IISC, IIITs, and NITs will be the members of the centre. produc-curity needs." The centre will periodically carry out dialogue with defence agencies and will participate actively to define and design systems for Indian security needs.”

Established in March 2025, IIT Guwahati's Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research (MCOENSSR) is working towards bridging the gap between defence forces, security agencies and academic and research institutions that can enable convergence of strategic vision, operational excellence, and technological expertise to strengthen national security.

The other key objectives of the centre include creating a new-age security industrial complex/ecosystem to promote the Central government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to "win India's wars with Indian solutions,". The centre would collaborate with start-ups, industry partners, and foreign institutes to achieve higher technology readiness level and cater to the requirements of the Indian armed forces and security agencies.

They also aim to organize dialogue series, workshops, seminars, ideathons, and conferences with Indian armed forces and other key national security stakeholders. The idea is to explore new-age national security challenges, next-generation asymmetric hybrid non-contact warfare and futuristic technologies.