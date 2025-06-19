IIT Guwahati develops low-cost water treatment system to remove fluoride & iron from groundwater

Guwahati, June 19: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed an innovative, community-scale water treatment system capable of removing fluoride and iron from contaminated groundwater.

Designed as a low-cost, energy-efficient solution, the system can treat up to 20,000 litres of water per day—offering a lifeline to regions with limited access to safe drinking water.

A key feature of the developed system is its cost effectiveness, with Rs 20 per 1000 liters of treated water, making it highly affordable.

Tested under real-world conditions over a 12-week period, the system consistently demonstrated high performance, removing up to 94% of iron and 89% of fluoride—bringing both within the safe limits prescribed by Indian standards.

Commenting on the future potential of the technology, project lead Prof. Mihir Kumar Purkait said, “We are exploring renewable energy options like solar and wind to power the unit and are working on utilising the hydrogen gas produced during the electrocoagulation process. With the integration of smart sensors and automated controls, we aim to reduce the need for manual intervention, making this solution more suitable for remote and underserved communities.”

Fluoride, a mineral generally used in dental care products, pesticides, fertilisers, and some industrial processes, can enter groundwater either naturally or through human activities such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Consumption of water with excess fluoride presence can lead to skeletal-fluorosis, a serious health condition in which bones harden and joints become stiff, making physical movement difficult and painful.

The IIT Guwahati research team developed a 4-step system that ensures a cost-effective and energy-efficient technology for contaminated water treatment.

• Aeration – It starts with a specifically designed aerator that adds oxygen to the water, helping remove dissolved iron

• Electrocoagulation - The water then moves into the electrocoagulation unit, where a mild electric current passes through aluminum electrodes. This process releases charged metal particles (ions) that attract and bind with contaminants

• Flocculation and setting – In this process, the charged ions bound with contaminants from large clumps. These clumps are thickened in the flocculation chamber and allowed to settle

• Filtration – After settling of the aggregations, the water passes through a multi-layer filter made of coal, sand, and gravel to remove remaining impurities

The research team also plans to combine this system with other water purification technologies to create a fully decentralised, adaptable water treatment model for broader applications.