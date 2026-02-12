IIT Guwahati develops low-cost tech to remove 99% arsenic from water

New Delhi, Feb 12: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati have developed a new system that can effectively remove 99 per cent arsenic from contaminated water at a low cost, according to officials.

The electrocoagulation (EC) system has demonstrated the ability to remove contaminants within a few minutes, making it suitable for use in regions with limited access to complex water treatment infrastructure, they said.

The research has been published in the Separation and Purification Technology Journal.

Due to rapid industrialization and urban growth, global reliance on groundwater has increased significantly. In many regions, groundwater contains arsenic released from natural rock formations or human activities such as mining and agriculture.

According to Mihir Purkait, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, long-term exposure can cause serious health problems, including organ damage and cancer. Around 140 million people globally are exposed to unsafe arsenic levels, with India, Bangladesh and parts of South America among the worst-affected.

“To address this, many conventional methods have been developed, and while some have been successful, these are difficult to implement in uncontrolled environments. Most methods rely on the addition of chemicals, extensive treatment periods and sophisticated equipment.

“Moreover, the methods need to be performed on site and have the potential to create surplus sludge, increasing the time and energy costs to disposal,” he said.

Purkait said electrocoagulation offers a different approach. Instead of adding chemicals from outside, it uses an electric current to release metal ions from electrodes placed in the water.

“These ions attach to arsenic and other contaminants, allowing them to clump together and be removed from the water through settling or flotation. The process is relatively simple to operate and reduces the need for chemical handling,” he added.

Traditional electrocoagulation systems use stationary electrodes, which can slow the process and cause deposits to form on the electrode surface over time, reducing efficiency.

To overcome many of the noted system inefficiencies, the IIT Guwahati team, under Purkait, configured an electrocoagulation system with a rotating anode and a stationary cathode.

“Electrocoagulation, combined with a rotating electrode system, offers an efficient solution for arsenic-contaminated water. In this process, a controlled electric current dissolves a sacrificial iron electrode while its rotation enhances mixing and mass transfer, leading to uniform generation of iron coagulant species that effectively bind arsenic present in the water,” he explained.

“Simultaneously, fine gas bubbles formed during the process attach to the arsenic-laden flocs and lift them to the surface for easy separation. The use of rotating iron electrodes significantly improves removal efficiency while maintaining low operational cost, making the technology well-suited for arsenic removal under optimized conditions,” he said.

The researchers explained that for a small community-scale plant (10-50 kilolitres per day), an EC system typically costs Rs 8-15 lakh, while a conventional system costs between Rs 12-20 lakh.

At medium-scale capacities (100-500 kilolitres per day), the EC system costs Rs 30-80 lakh, whereas RO-based systems often exceed Rs 1-2 crore.

“Operationally, the EC system does not require expensive membranes or frequent chemical dosing, and maintenance is largely limited to electrode replacement. In contrast, membrane systems include high operating costs due to membrane fouling, replacement and energy-intensive operations.

“The developed technology is particularly suitable for rural and semi-urban areas, where affordability, robustness and ease of operation are critical,” Purkait said.

As the next step, the team plans to test the developed system in real-field conditions and evaluate its long-term performance in groundwater containing multiple contaminants such as fluoride and iron.

“We are in discussion with Kakati Engineering Pvt Ltd, Sivasagar, Assam, for the fabrication and installation of the system. Further commercialization of the developed technology will be initiated once an appropriate funding source is confirmed,” he said.





– PTI