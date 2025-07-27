IIT Guwahati develops bamboo-based eco material to replace plastic in car decor

Guwahati, July 27: Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed an eco-friendly composite material made from bamboo that could potentially replace conventional plastics used in automotive interiors.

The team combined Bambusa tulda, a fast-growing bamboo species native to Northeast India, with biodegradable polymers to create the composite. Thanks to its high strength, thermal stability, low moisture absorption, and cost-effectiveness, the material emerges as a viable alternative to plastics currently used in vehicle interiors.

The research, led by Dr Poonam Kumari, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, not only addresses the problem of plastic waste but also offers a sustainable solution in line with the growing global demand for greener materials, especially in the automotive industry.

The findings have been published in the reputed journal Environment, Development and Sustainability (Springer Nature), in a paper co-authored by Dr Kumari and her research scholars, Abir Saha and Nikhil Dilip Kulkarni.

Speaking about the innovation, Dr Kumari said, “The developed composite can be used in components for consumer electronics, automobiles, aerospace, and sustainable building materials. It can replace wood, iron, and plastic components at a comparable cost, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 7, 8, and 9). This development aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative under the Green Tech Revolution.”

The researchers tested four bamboo-based composite formulations using Bambusa tulda fibers reinforced with either bio-based or petroleum-based epoxies. To improve compatibility with the polymer matrix, the bamboo fibers were treated with alkali, enhancing their durability for real-world applications.

The formulations were evaluated across 17 parameters, including tensile strength, thermal resistance, impact durability, water absorption, and cost per kilogram.

Although each formulation had unique strengths, none met all the criteria for an ideal composite. To identify the most balanced option, the team employed a Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) approach. The analysis revealed that the formulation using the bio-based epoxy ‘FormuLite’ performed best, offering low moisture absorption, strong thermal stability, and robust mechanical properties.

With a price tag of Rs 4,300 per kilogram, the composite presents a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative for manufacturing automotive components such as dashboards, door panels, and seat backs.

The team is now conducting a full life cycle assessment to evaluate the environmental impact of the material from production to disposal. For the next phase, they plan to adopt industrial techniques such as compression molding and resin transfer to scale up production.





By

Staff Reporter