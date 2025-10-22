IIM Guwahati to propel NE as emerging knowledge hub & entrepreneurship centre

Guwahati, Oct 22: The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for the establishment of the 22nd Indian Institute of Management (IIM). With an investment of Rs 555 crore, IIM Guwahati is the second in the Northeast after Shillong.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill, with the vision to add IIM Guwahati to the list of institutes of national importance. The upcoming institute has sparked varied responses from political leaders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as a historic decision that will help turn Assam into an educational hub. The opposition, primarily, supported the initiative, calling it a win for Assam and the region.

However, the Congress has raised concerns about the way the Bill was passed. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said that while the party supports the creation of IIM Guwahati, they want more details about its budget and timeline. The opposition also criticized the BJP for pushing the Bill through Parliament without sufficient consultation with local stakeholders.

Setting up a new IIM involves a well-defined procedure. The Ministry of Education first identifies areas where there is a strong demand for management education. A proposal is then presented in the Parliament for approval. Once approved, the State government allocates land and resources for the new institute. In the case of IIM Guwahati, IIM Ahmedabad will act as the mentor to ensure that it maintains high academic standards.

IIM Guwahati is expected to offer various programmes designed to meet the changing needs of the business world. Given the unique economic characteristics of the Northeast, the curriculum is likely to focus on sectors such as agribusiness, tourism management and sustainable development.

Additionally, the institution may offer specialized courses to address global business trends, including digital transformation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

As part of its global outreach initiative, the institute is likely to build partnerships with leading management schools worldwide, offering exchange programmes and joint research opportunities. This international exposure will help students develop the skills needed to tackle global challenges.

The focus on sustainable development and agribusiness is significant for the Northeast, with its rich natural resources and agriculture. The institute should aim to produce business leaders who can balance economic growth with environmental responsibility, helping Assam and neighbouring States achieve sustainable development.

Looking at the placement history, IIMs are known for their strong placement records, and IIM Guwahati is expected to follow the trend.

Leading IIMs like Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta report high median salaries for their graduates. Although newer IIMs may experience varying placement outcomes, they are quickly building their reputations and attracting top recruiters. IIM Indore and IIM Udaipur have shown strong placement results in recent years.

IIM Guwahati is also expected to follow similar trends. Its location, close to Southeast Asia, also opens up opportunities for international placements and collaborations with global companies.

Further, the increasing focus on technology, innovation and sustainability in business will make IIM Guwahati an attractive option for companies looking for leaders in these areas. The institute is expected to boost the Northeast region as an intellectual capital and encourage local entrepreneurship by equipping students with the skills to start and grow businesses.

By offering high-quality management education with a focus on regional development, IIM Guwahati will play a key role in shaping the future of Assam and the Northeast. It will not only provide world-class education but also create the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who will drive the region’s growth in the coming years.

(The writer is a communication graduate from Tezpur University.)