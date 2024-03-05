IIIT Guwahati hosts sixth edition of Yuvaan 2024

Guwahati, March 5: The Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) hosted the Sixth edition of Yuvaan, its annual Cultural fest from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024, at the IIITG campus near Tech City, Bongora. One of the significant cultural festivals of Northeast India, the theme of this year’s festival is "Enchant Carnival Escapade - Where Fantasy meets Fun" which showcased the magical and entertaining nature in Global Cultural spheres from the decor to the events. The festival celebrated cultural diversity and the National and Global cultural ethos. Participants from all over India attended the festival.

The festival hosted 20+ events and competitions, pro-shows, and highly anticipated cultural pronites. Around 500 participants of various events were adjudged and certificates were presented to the winners. On 1st day Vocalist Mihir Pukan delivered a grand Rock Concert. On 2nd March, 2024, the Zephyrtone musical duo of producer Sayan and vocalist Zephyr who have been making waves through electronic dance and pop music since 2016 performed at the festival. On 3rd March 2024, Bollywood Dance Music Night by Elina and VJ Infinity was the highlight.

To further the scale of Yuvaan and the delight of its participants, workshop on dance by Freestyle Dance Academy and the IIIT Guwahati Model United Nations was organised. The second edition of IIITG MUN surpassed the previous year in terms of participation and organisation.

Yuvaan is the manifestation of the very spirit that IIITG fosters, i.e., it is the expression of creative excellence and technical prowess. It is a jubilant celebration of cultural diversity and creative richness. From art to music to dance to writing – Yuvaan has every platform a creative soul could ask for, and even more.

Yuvaan’24 is powered by Indian Oil Corporation in association with State Bank of India, Kuber Techno Craft, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Royal Enfield, digitally connected by The Assam Tribune and exclusively covered by PRAG NEWS. The festival is partnered with Happy Journey, North East Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation and Bharat Bass Festival. Datamation, Bhagwati Investments, Sree Gautam Constructions, ADD Constructions, Deroi Tea, Rangdhali - Dressing Desires - Bijoynagar, Pauls Kitchen - Mirza and NGC Broadband Pvt. Ltd. are the branding sponsors for the fest.