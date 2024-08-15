IED found near Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati; statewide police searches intensify

Guwahati, Aug 15: Security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a transformer on the road to Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati on Thursday.



The IED, which was wrapped in black polythene and concealed in a box beneath the transformer, has been secured by the police, who have since cordoned off the area.

This recovery from Gandhi Mandap marks the first confirmed bomb discovered in Guwahati, after earlier recoveries of suspicious bomb-like materials in Panbazar and Gandhi Basti.

Despite the growing security threats, officials have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the recovery.

Earlier in the day, a bomb-like material was recovered near Panbazar Police Station during an extensive search operation conducted by security forces.

According to reports, the suspicious material was found inside a small shop close to the police station. Wrapped in polythene, the item has been secured by the police, who have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

The material was found in a manner similar to other bomb-like items recovered during the day in other parts of Assam such as Nagaon, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, raising concerns about a possible coordinated effort.

Meanwhile, security forces across Assam have significantly increased surveillance in response to a bomb threat issued by the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Thursday afternoon.

In Guwahati, police have cordoned off several key roads, including stretches of Zoo Road, the Ulubari-Rajgarh connecting road, Dispur, and Narangi, among others.

Intensive checking operations are currently underway in these areas.

The heightened security follows claims by ULFA-I that they have planted bombs in about 24 spots across the state, including eight locations in Guwahati. The threat prompted a swift response from security forces across the state.

Earlier in the day, ULFA-I issued a press release stating that bombs had been planted in various districts as a protest against the Independence Day celebrations. The group has called on security forces to locate and defuse the devices.