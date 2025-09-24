‘I never realised I had God near me…’ says Garima Saikia Garg on Zubeen

Guwahati, Sept. 24: For the first time since the passing of her husband, legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, wife Garima Saikia Garg addressed the press on Wednesday, her voice heavy with grief yet threaded with gratitude.

“We began the rituals today with pindo. The tenth and eleventh day ceremonies will follow, and on the 13th day, we will have the shraddha in Jorhat,” she said, adding that the family has resolved to preserve every item Zubeen had used or possessed.

“We will preserve everything, he used or possessed,” she repeated, her eyes brimming with tears.

Garima also shared a bittersweet update on Zubeen’s much-anticipated film Roi Roi Binale, which the family plans to release on October 31, a date chosen by the late artiste himself.

“The film was Zubeen’s dream. He often spoke about it with great excitement. He even reshot the establishing shot recently and told me that the movie would be beautiful. I am heartbroken that he couldn’t release it himself, but we will fulfill his wish,” she said.

The artiste’s passing has also taken a toll on his family. Garima informed that Zubeen’s ailing father, who had to be carried in an ambulance to Guwahati from the samadhikhetra in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on Tuesday, is recuperating.

“He is feeling better than yesterday,” she said, acknowledging the immense strain the family has endured.

Amid her grief, Garima expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans worldwide.

“The love we received is beyond belief. People came from the US, London and from every corner of Assam. There was a sea of humanity for Zubeen. He got everything an artiste could ever dream of,” she said, her voice breaking.

Reflecting on the extraordinary devotion of Zubeen’s followers, she added softly, “I didn’t even realise I had God near me all this time. We never truly understood him. He was so divine, and his followers proved that by standing with us in this moment.”

Choosing to focus on the love and respect showered upon her late husband, Garima avoided any mention of ongoing controversies surrounding the event organisers in Singapore.

“I am thankful to everyone who supported us and gave their love to Zubeen,” she concluded, her words reflecting the lasting legacy of Assam’s beloved "Janakantha".