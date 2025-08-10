I feel ashamed to ask, this is not our culture: CM Sarma on alleged honey-trap plot

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has brushed aside the recent political stir over allegations of a honey-trap conspiracy against him during the Jharkhand Assembly elections, asserting that such attempts to defame him would not succeed.

Reacting to claims made by former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Sarma said he would not be drawn into unnecessary controversy.

“I have nothing to say. I will only fulfil my duties, whoever tries to defame me won’t work. I haven’t asked, I feel ashamed to ask because this is not our culture. He said he has evidence, he will share. I don’t want to give reaction on this,” the Assam Chief Minister remarked.

Marandi had earlier alleged on social media that a senior Jharkhand police officer had conspired to honey-trap Sarma during the state elections, claiming that the officer paid someone twice to travel to Delhi and Guwahati for the purpose. He urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to investigate the matter and questioned whether such acts were carried out with Soren’s knowledge.

“During the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which senior police officer from Jharkhand paid someone twice to send them to Delhi and Guwahati (Assam) in an attempt to frame Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy? This will soon be revealed with evidence,” Marandi posted on micro blogging site.

He further cautioned Soren that an officer capable of conspiring against a high-ranking political leader could also turn against him for personal gain.

In response to Marandi’s claims, Sarma recalled an incident during the Jharkhand polls where two women had come to his office and “were speaking in a weird manner,” prompting him to ask them to leave. While acknowledging that he had seen Marandi’s post, Sarma said he would speak to him personally to learn more details.

Sarma served as the BJP’s co-incharge for the Jharkhand Assembly elections held last year. Despite the allegations, the Assam Chief Minister maintained that his focus remains on his responsibilities, avoiding further comment on what he described as a matter outside the state’s cultural ethos.