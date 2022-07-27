84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding

By The Assam Tribune
Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding
X

Representational Image (PTI Photo)

Guwahati, July 27: A woman from Hyderabad who was residing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area was allegedly raped here in Bharalumukh.

The accused identified as Sudhid Choudhary called the woman to a rented apartment and allegedly raped her and conspired to kill her. However, she escaped and registered a case at Bharalumukh police station against the accused.

Sudhid Choudhary

As per sources, Choudhury who was staying in a rented house in Fatashil, Guwahati originally belongs to Haryana.

Meanwhile, the police seized the vehicle of Choudhury bearing registration number AS-01-EP-2535. Although the accused is on the run, police have launched an investigation to nab the culprit at the earliest.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Parental guidance, efforts by social organisations can help build drug-free society: Assam Guv

Parental guidance, efforts by social organisations can help build...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding

Guwahati, July 27: A woman from Hyderabad who was residing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area was allegedly raped here in Bharalumukh.

The accused identified as Sudhid Choudhary called the woman to a rented apartment and allegedly raped her and conspired to kill her. However, she escaped and registered a case at Bharalumukh police station against the accused.

Sudhid Choudhary

As per sources, Choudhury who was staying in a rented house in Fatashil, Guwahati originally belongs to Haryana.

Meanwhile, the police seized the vehicle of Choudhury bearing registration number AS-01-EP-2535. Although the accused is on the run, police have launched an investigation to nab the culprit at the earliest.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Parental guidance, efforts by social organisations can help build drug-free society: Assam Guv

Parental guidance, efforts by social organisations can help build...

Similar Posts
X
X