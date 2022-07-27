Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding

Guwahati, July 27: A woman from Hyderabad who was residing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area was allegedly raped here in Bharalumukh.

The accused identified as Sudhid Choudhary called the woman to a rented apartment and allegedly raped her and conspired to kill her. However, she escaped and registered a case at Bharalumukh police station against the accused.

Sudhid Choudhary

As per sources, Choudhury who was staying in a rented house in Fatashil, Guwahati originally belongs to Haryana.

Meanwhile, the police seized the vehicle of Choudhury bearing registration number AS-01-EP-2535. Although the accused is on the run, police have launched an investigation to nab the culprit at the earliest.