Husband strangles wife to death in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 13: Another sensational murder incident took place in Guwahati, where a husband killed his wife on Thursday night in the Beharbari area.

As per sources, the woman identified as Hameda Begum was strangled by her husband and after committing the crime, the man fled from the scene.

The absconding accused has been identified as Jel Haque.

Following the terrifying incident, police reached the spot and immediately started an investigation into the matter.