Husband kills wife in Guwahati, surrenders to police

Guwahati, Feb 16: A murder incident has emerged in Guwahati on Sunday, where a man killed his wife and later surrendered at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

The incident occurred in Ulubari, where the accused, Rubul Sarma, murdered his wife with an iron rod.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Rubul murdered his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, and at the time of the incident, the victim’s family was also present.

“At around 10 am, Rubul came to the police station and surrendered himself. He gave a statement that he killed his wife over suspicion regarding her behaviour,” stated the police.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the scene and took stock of the situation.

“We conducted an investigation at the site. The CID and forensic teams have also collected all the evidence,” the police stated.

The accused is currently in police custody, while the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The whole incident has sent shockwaves among the locals in the area.

“I couldn’t believe Rubul would take such a step. I could never think of him killing his wife. When I received a call about the incident, I immediately rushed here,” stated Rubul’s friend.

Notably, a similar incident occured four days ago in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam Railway Colony, where a man killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

The victims, Julie, and her daughter suffered fatal injuries from sharp weapons, while the accused, Lohit’s body was found hanging.

The rising number of murder cases in the city has raised serious concerns among the people.