85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Huge crackdown on drunk driving in Guwahati, over 50 drunk drivers fined

By The Assam Tribune
Huge crackdown on drunk driving in Guwahati, over 50 drunk drivers fined
X

File Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 23: Taking a firm stand against drunk driving, the Assam Police conducted a strict operation in Guwahati, where more than 50 drunk drivers were fined in the city.

The initiative was carried out under the supervision of DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar and also focused on vehicles with black-tinted windows.

As per sources, the police team carried out the operation in front of Janata Bhawan on Saturday night, demonstrating their commitment to combatting reckless driving practices.

The primary objective of the operation was to enhance road safety and effectively address the issue of drunk driving in the city.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Huge crackdown on drunk driving in Guwahati, over 50 drunk drivers fined

Guwahati, Jul 23: Taking a firm stand against drunk driving, the Assam Police conducted a strict operation in Guwahati, where more than 50 drunk drivers were fined in the city.

The initiative was carried out under the supervision of DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar and also focused on vehicles with black-tinted windows.

As per sources, the police team carried out the operation in front of Janata Bhawan on Saturday night, demonstrating their commitment to combatting reckless driving practices.

The primary objective of the operation was to enhance road safety and effectively address the issue of drunk driving in the city.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad